John Russell Murphy, 78, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Murphy was born in 1941 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, son of the late Emory and Mabel Murphy. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict, achieving the rank of SG E-5. Mr. Murphy retired from Federal Mogul after 32 years of service. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Mr. Murphy enjoyed watching sports, especially the NY Yankees, Boston Celtics, Duke Blue Devils, and Notre Dame football, as well as the Washington Redskins. He loved the old Perry Mason television show and western movies. Mr. Murphy was a member of Inwood Assembly of God Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed.
He married Brenda Smelser on April 23, 2009 in Frederick County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Lawana Victoria Elbon (Christopher) of Strasburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Jacqueline Victoria Elbon and Maria Rene Elbon, both of Strasburg, Virginia; and brother, James Milton Murphy, Sr. of Salina, Kansas.
Along with his parents, Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his first wife, Addie Murphy; granddaughter, Lauren Nicole Elbon; and sister, Mary Inez Kibler.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Pastor David Nesselrodt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, c/o Gift Processing, P.O. Box 1430, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
