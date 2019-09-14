John Sheldon Frey, 64, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Frey was born August 8, 1955 in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of the late Sheldon E. Frey and Uva Gillespie Frey.
John was a long-time resident of Moorestown, NJ and moved with his parents to Berryville in 2003. He was a dedicated employee at NW Works and member of First Presbyterian Church, Winchester. John was known for loving rock music and baseball, playing cards and shooting pool.
John’s life serves as an example of how successful community supports can be for a person living with mental illness. John’s family deeply appreciates the support he received from Lena Methany and her family, Northwestern Community Services, especially Dr. Bakey and April, NW Works’ clients and staff, and Faith in Action volunteers. You all contributed to the fullness of John’s life and experienced his wellness and appreciation in return.
Surviving are a sister, Lisa Fisher and her husband, John and their children, Arman and Aigulia, of Berryville, VA.
Services will be private. In memory of John and others like him, please support community mental health resources.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
