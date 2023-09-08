John S. Thomas Sr.
John Scott Thomas Sr., 72, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, August 4, 2023, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Thomas was born March 6, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late John Thomas and Louise Tenfel Thomas.
He worked as a finish carpenter.
Surviving are a son, John Scott Thomas Jr., of Berryville, VA; a daughter, Kelly Thomas Trumbower, of Fredericksburg, VA; three brothers, Jimmy Thomas of Berryville, VA, Pat Thomas of Oregon, and Ricky Thomas of Inwood, WV; two grandchildren, Marley and Sally; and his dog, Lilly.
Three brothers, David Thomas, Tommy Thomas, and Mike Thomas, preceded him in the death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
