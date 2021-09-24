John Steven Hirschberg Sr.
John Steven Hirschberg Sr., 61, of Burlington, WV, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.
John was born March 26, 1960, the son of the late Robert Hirschberg Sr. and Betty Barrett. He was employed as a truck driver by NAPA Transportation. He loved his country, and believed in the constitutional rights of all her people. He enjoyed muscle cars, motorcycles, guns, mixed martial arts, and boxing. He loved making others laugh.
He is survived by his son, John Hirschberg II of Cresaptown, MD; his girl, Aggeliki “KiKi” Tolias of Burlington, WV; his grandchildren, John Hirschberg III and Jaelyn Hirschberg; his brothers, Robert Hirschberg II (Linda) of King George, VA, Michael Hirschberg (Melissa) of Gilbert, AZ; sister, Phyllis Harris of Owings, MD, three nieces and three nephews.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tolias Hirschberg.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Christopher’s Trucker Relief Fund at www.truckerfund.org
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
