John T. Hines, Sr.
John T. Hines Sr., 82, of Front Royal, died Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Mr. Hines was born August 29, 1939, in Romney, WV, the son of the late Maxine Saville Wisecarver.
He retired as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Union Local 77, Eagles Arie 824 and Winchester Moose Lodge 1283.
He is survived by his children John Thomas Hines Jr. and fiancée Nina Hurt of Front Royal, Glenda Faye Robertson of Woodbridge, VA, Christina Sue Komons of Largo, FL, and Sandra Kay Detoto of St. Leonard, MD; a sister, Stella M. Trenary of Stephens City; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Martin Hines.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
