John Theodore “Money” Ash, 84, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mr. Ash was born July 31, 1934 in Winchester; the son of the late John and Margaret Wright Ash.
He is survived by his children, Derrick Wendell Brooks and Frances Theda Martin both of Winchester; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Ash.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
