John Thomas Deignan

Deignan, John Thomas, aged 53. With a heavy heart, John’s family mourns the sudden loss of their loving father, husband, son, brother and faithful friend who passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 25, at the family’s home in Mathews County, Virginia. John leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 22 years, Sarah Paul Deignan; and their children, Lucy, Emmy and Austin, to whom he was completely devoted. He is also survived by his parents, Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Mary Deignan; his siblings, Michael (Kate), Daniel, Maria and Greg (Leigh) Deignan. In addition he is survived by Sarah’s family, Elise Ott, James Paul III (Celine), Laura Smith (Fry), Tom Paul (Beth); and 18 nieces and nephews.
John was born in Richmond, Virginia, and grew up in Winchester, Virginia. Upon graduation from Handley High School, he attended and graduated from Virginia Tech, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma. Soon after completing his studies, John moved to Richmond to begin a career in the financial industry. As a perfectionist and top producer at BB&T Mortgage, his dedication to his work helped hundreds of families obtain the home of their dreams. It was in Richmond that John and Sarah met, where they have resided ever since.
John was a master of many skills. He loved to play tennis as a young man, snowboard, fish in all sorts of waters, grow the perfect blade of grass, tinker, make biscuits, tend to his cast iron skillets and cook the perfect breakfast. He was a man of simple pleasures and nothing made him happier than a morning cup of coffee followed by cooking his family the best bacon and any variety of eggs. John also had a passion for the outdoors, especially when it meant spending time with his family. His love of the outdoors also included his love for his yellow labradors. While Hudson will greatly miss their time together, we know Banx is happy to be with him again.
John was taken from us far too early by a massive heart attack. He will be remembered by all that knew him for his love of family, dry humor and broad smile. We are going to miss you, John.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Bliley’s-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Virginia. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.