John Thomas “Jack” Earley
John Thomas “Jack” Earley, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2023, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John Toner Earley and Anna Moran Earley, an infant brother, Joseph Earley, his brother, and sister-in-law, Edward and Betty Earley, and three sisters, Sister Mary Earley, IHM, Alyce and Nancy Earley. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost fifty-seven years, Bernadette (nee Tyrrell) Earley, four children, Kathleen (Tim) Wine, Anne Marie (Cheryl Cowan) Earley, Eileen (John Wall) Earley, Michael (Suzanne) Earley, and six grandchildren – Erin Earley, Keira Cowan, Connor Wine, Anna Cowan, and John and Isaiah Earley. Many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends also survive him.
Jack was born July 25, 1930, in Pittston, PA, and attended St. John’s Elementary and Preparatory High Schools. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a helicopter mechanic during the Korean War, stationed in Pensacola, FL, and Key West, FL. After an honorable discharge, he attended King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and earned a B.S. degree in accounting. He moved to the Washington, D.C. area and began work as an analyst for the U.S. Navy Department. On July 10, 1966, he met the love of his life, Bernadette, whom he married one year later at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Troy, NY. Their four children came in quick succession in the first six years of their marriage, and they resided in Bowie, MD until moving to Winchester, VA twenty years ago. Lifelong Catholics, Jack and Bernadette found themselves at home at Sacred Heart Church in Winchester, VA. They were blessed by the many friends they made there, especially their coffee club friends and dear neighbors.
Although small in stature, Jack was big in spirit. Incredibly sharp and quick-witted, he always had a joke to share with family and friends. He was a rock and confidante for his wife, children, and grandchildren, and was especially known for his decency, humor, wisdom, and faithfulness. He lived his faith quietly, but it was evident to all who knew him. He became a grandfather in his late seventies, and he always had a twinkle in his eye when he was with them, loving them immensely. He will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of IHM online at ministryconnect.org/donate/donate-form.html or sent via mail to the Sisters of IHM, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA, 18509. A wake will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, June 28th at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winchester.
