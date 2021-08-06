John Thomas “Tommy” Myers Jr.
John Thomas “Tommy” Myers Jr., 74, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Myers was born on August 17, 1946 in Crest Hill, Virginia to the late John Myers Sr. and Katherine Tates. He was also preceded in death by his step father, Charles Tates; sister, Brenda Tates and brother, Walker Myers.
Survivors include his three sons, Tommy Baltimore (Renee), Lawrence Marshall (Charity) and Daryl Myers (Taneka); brother, Ronald Tates; two sisters, Annie Mae Chambers and Marie Cason; eight grandchildren, Lawrence “L.J.” Marshall Jr., Tashja’Nae Marshall, Jocelynn Marshall, Brandon Simmons, Daryl “D.J.” Myers Jr., Cameron Myers, Adrian Myers and Tyrique McDaniel; longtime companion, Margaret Warner; brother by choice, Bertrand Hubbard and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family has requested for all attending to wear masks.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
