John William Jones I, 57, of Winchester, Virginia died Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Jones was born March 28, 1964 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Raymond E. Jones and the late Carol June Good Jones.
He was the owner and operator of J & J Janitorial since 1989.
He was a member of Rouss Fire Company from 1980-1985. He later joined Stephens City Fire and Rescue where he served as Chief, Assistant, Deputy Chief, and the Board of Directors. He was instrumental in organizing the Technical Rescue and the Dive Team as well as many other programs.
He married Bonnie Rae Tevault on January 6, 1981 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his father of Mount Jackson, VA; two sons, John W. Jones II (Jennifer) of Cross Junction, VA and Josh A. Jones (Amanda) of Hedgesville, WV; a daughter, Julie Jones (John Linaburg) of Salisbury, MD; five grandchildren, Jordan Jones, Krysta Kenney, Kinlie Kenney, Jensen Jones, and Jameson Jones; and three great-grandchildren, Rylynn Binns, Isla Kenney, and Mahlani Willis.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Keith Faulconer, Larry Mason, Craig Clem, Mike Wood, Jr., Mark Dalton, and Steven Ritter.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at the Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Stephens City Fire & Rescue, P O Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please www.endersandshirley.com.
