John W. Reed, Jr.

John William Reed, Jr. 66, of Millwood, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Reed was born May 20, 1953 in Leesburg, Virginia, son of the John William Reed, Sr. and Helen Margaret Bettis Reed.
He grew up on a horse farm outside of Middleburg, and then later managed Interhorse Horse Farm in Middleburg for 12 years. He left there and started his own lawn maintenance business that he ran for about 15 years until his health began to decline. He loved working on trucks and cars and Wheel Horse garden tractors.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Reed; a grandson, Kyle Reed; his lifelong companion, Barbara Schirmacher, all of Boyce, VA; two brothers, Robert Reed and Jim Reed; three sisters, Evelyn Reed, Diane Reed, and Joan Reed; and many nieces and nephews.
Two brothers, Charles Bettis and Stanley Reed, preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.