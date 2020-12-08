John W. Rutherford "Little John"

John William Rutherford, 68, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
John was born July 31, 1952 son of the late John Childs Rutherford and Hilda Naomi May Rutherford.
He owned and operated Rockn' R Trucking and Rockn' R Quarter Horses.
He married Mary Long Rutherford on August 13, 2003 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his son, John "Willie" Rutherford and his wife, Melissa, of Winchester, VA; former wife, Edna Rutherford of Berryville, VA; step-children, Brad Long and his wife, Amber and Annette Walstrum and her husband, Josh; six grandchildren, Cash and Shelby Rutherford, Kylie and Carter Long and Joey Long and Payton Walstrum; his nephew who he raised as a son, Scottie Hummer (Jennifer) of Berryville, VA; two sisters, Carolyn Nicodemus (Roger) of Bunker Hill, WV and Naomi Long (Warren) of Berryville, VA; foster brother, Gary Wilson (Joyce); nephew, Kevin Long (Judy); two nieces, Cathy Russell (Scott) and Nicole McGowan (Matt); and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Due to COVID restrictions the family request visitors with last name A-F 10-11A.M., G-L 11 A.M.-12P.M, M-R 12-1 P.M. and S-Z 1-2P.M. A graveside service will be private.
Pallbearers will be Ramon Guerrero, Shawn DeHaven, Sam King, Sam Smelser, Nathan Miller and Kevin Whitacre. Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Hutton, Mark Wisecarver, Ivan Niswander, Brian Mason, Timmy Smelser and Perry Burroughs.
