John “Jack” Wayne Heath, 76, of Winchester, VA, passed away January 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born, November 27, 1945, in Fairfax, VA.
Jack was employed as an auto mechanic with Tysons Ford and was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Gas and Steam Assoc., the National Rifle Assoc. and various tractor clubs. He enjoyed antique tractors, collecting guns and above all else spending time with his family.
He married Nancy Lou Robertson on February 21, 1964, in Fairfax, VA. She preceded him in death on October 14, 2021.
In addition to his loving wife Nancy he was also preceded in death by his daughter Mary Heflin.
He is survived by his son Johnny Heath (Laura); grandsons Thomas Heflin, William Heath and Daniel Heath; and his two great-grandchildren Mary and Austin Heflin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jack may be sent to: The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Monday from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10am with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating at the Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester.
