John Wayne Orndorff, Sr. John Wayne Orndorff, Sr. 73 of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Mr. Orndorff was born in Winchester, VA on July 15, 1948, a son of the late Harry Edward and Mary K. Rudolph Orndorff. Mr. Orndorff was a veteran of the U.S Army having served as a Sargent in Vietnam with the Fourth Infantry and worked as a purchasing agent with Chemstone prior to his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Thomas Edward Orndorff and siblings Harry Edward Orndorff, Richard Allen Orndorff, and William Edward Orndorff.
Survivors include his loving wife Anna Mae Conner Orndorff; his sons John Wayne Orndorff, II and Paul Michael Orndorff all of Strasburg, VA; his two sisters Mary Worley of Omaha, NE, and Connie Virts of Tampa, FL, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service for Mr. Orndorff will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Stover Funeral Home with Buster Doman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, Virginia.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tony Edwards, Billy Jenkins, Willie Mitchell, Mark Clem, Andy Mowery, and Jerry Elbon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Bly, Butch Dellinger, Tommy Coates and Employees of Chemstone, Inc.
Memorials may be made to the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Honor Guard or the Auxiliary, 157 E. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the family guestbook and submit condolences atwww.stoverfuneralhome.com
.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. John Wayne Orndorff.
Sign the Guest Book atwww.nvdaily.com/obituaries
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.