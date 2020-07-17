John William Bailey, 75, of Winchester, died March 19, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born July 14, 1944 in Winchester, the son of Cecil and Dorothy Pifer Bailey.
John, was a police officer in Winchester. Upon his retirement, he worked for Safeway as a meat cutter. Additionally, he worked as a Magistrate with Vienna Fire Department and served with Rouss Fire & Rescue in Winchester.
He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church.
John is survived by his sister, Kathryn Peyton, and his nephews, Richard Peyton and Henry Peyton, Jr., all of Winchester and a niece, Dorothy Hamilton of West Virginia.
A celebration of his life will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in Fellowship Bible Church 3217 Middle Rd. Winchester, VA 22602.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Bible Church at the above address.
