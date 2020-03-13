John William Dorsey, 78, of Broadway, died March 10, 2020 at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born September 2, 1941 in Clear Brook, VA and was the son of the late Elmer Russell and Nettie Braithwaite Dorsey.
John retired from United Parcel Service in Fishersville after 30+ years. Before working for UPS he worked as a bus driver for Trailways. After retirement he had various part time jobs. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 29 and Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. He was a graduate of James Wood High School class of 1960 and enjoyed attending their monthly class luncheons at the Golden Corral. John also loved watching Broadway Basketball, little league, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
On July 22, 1972 he married the former Kathy Epling, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Colby Dorsey and wife Courtney of Rockingham; daughter, Shea Dorsey Tussing and husband Mark of Broadway; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Dorsey, Emerson Adkins, Reece Adkins, Adam Tussing, Ryan Dorsey; brothers, James "Jim" Dorsey and wife Frances of Winchester, Julian "Blue" Dorsey and wife Rachel of Clear Brook, Jerry Dorsey of Stephenson, Joseph "Jody" Dorsey of Winchester; sister, Judy Boyd and husband Allen of Winchester; his four legged companion, Sassy; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Elmer "Tubb" Dorsey, and sister, Jeanne Perkins.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service Saturday 3:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. Burial will follow at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666 Broadway, VA 22815 or to the Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271 Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.