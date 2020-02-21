John William Myers, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Born on October 2, 1942 in Moorefield, WV he was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Myers and Mae Myers.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy McFarland “Dottie” Myers.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Assembly of God Church in Clearbrook, VA with Pastor Louis Whitford and Pastor Donald Preston officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Gerrardstown Cemetery.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
