John William Owens Jr.
John William Owens Jr., 64, of Cross Junction, Virginia, lost his battle with metastatic liver cancer on Saturday, July 29, 2023. He passed peacefully at home.
John was born on September 8, 1958, in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late Daisy and John Owens Sr.
He was a graduate of James Wood High School, class of 1976.
John was an outdoorsman; hunting and sitting outside watching the wildlife were his favorite things to do. He spent most of his time sitting on his front porch, “watching the front 3,” enjoying nature and the great outdoors. He loved telling stories about his younger days, giving advice and making people laugh. He knew “everything about everything.” John’s grandchildren were the light of his life, even on his bad days he put all of his energy into making them smile. The most important thing to John was making memories with his loved ones. He has always been surrounded by the best of friends and family, and he cherished every minute spent with his loved ones.
He married the love of his life, Sherry Owens, on July 9, 2016, in Winchester, Virginia.
John leaves behind his wife, Sherry Owens; 3 children, Billy (Desarae) Imgrund, Cassandra (Devon) Rand, Jacob (Elizabeth) Imgrund; 5 grandchildren, Gavin, Jason, Alexandria, Nicholas and Isabella; brother, Bobby (Julie) Owens; sister, Tina (Kirk) Gordon; lifelong best friend/brother by choice, Ricky Hines; and his beloved companion, Blue.
“Put one foot in front of the other and keep on gettin’ it” - John Owens Jr.
