John William Owens, Sr. “Bill”
John William “Bill” Owens, Sr., 81, of Clear Brook, Virginia passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, surrounded by family with his faithful canine companion, Buddy, on his lap.
Bill was born in 1940 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late Thelma and Charles Owens, Sr. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1958. He was owner/operator of DJ’s Grocery, working alongside his late wife, Daisy. In 1978 Bill bought and was co-owner of State Line Exxon, which at the time was a three bay auto repair garage. After many business discussions with Exxon, Bill finally convinced the higher-ups to turn part of the garage into a convenience store. A very wise business move. With that Bill became a pioneer of Tiger Marts and was instrumental in bringing the Virginia Lottery into the Exxon stores.
Bill was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge and The Fraternal Order of Eagles. In earlier years Bill coached the Clear Brook Woolen Little League Baseball Team. He was a huge Civil War/History Buff who enjoyed metal detecting/relic hunting and was an avid gun collector.
Bill always knew how to make a dollar. He loved going to casinos and scratch-off lottery tickets. But his favorite place to be was his home, which was fondly called “The Farm”, in Clear Brook with his dog, Buddy, always by his side.
He married Daisy Virginia Dunlap on September 6, 1957 in Keedysville, Maryland. Daisy preceded him in death in 2001.
Surviving is a daughter, Tina M. Gordon (Kirk); sons, John W. Owens, Jr. (Sherry) and Bobby A. Owens (Julie); grandchildren, Nicole Russell (Billy), Samantha Swain (Josh), Kirkie Gordon, Amber Jenkins (Mark Andrews), and Tara Jenkins (Jason White); great grandchildren, Caden, Kyin, Caitlin, Jake, Lucas, and Henry; numerous nieces and nephews, including a very special nephew with whom he was very close to, Stevie Thayer; step-grandchildren, William Imgrund, Jr. (Desarae), Cassandra Rand (Devon), and Jacob Imgrund (Elizabeth); step-great grandchildren, Gavin, Jason, Isabella, and Alex; and his beloved companion, Buddy.
Along with his parents and his wife, Daisy, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Owens, Jr.
A visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 am with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the service at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. Entombment will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery, where John will be laid to rest beside his beloved Daisy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland 21202.
