Johnetta Stiles Pruitt Johnetta Stiles Pruitt, 80, of Boyce, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
Johnetta was born on October 10, 1942, in Olney, Maryland, the daughter of the late Frank C. Stiles and Inez Fraley Stiles.
She graduated in 1960 from Glenelg High School in Glenelg, Maryland. She was raised on a dairy farm and showed jersey cattle. She was a Maryland 4-H All Star.
Johnetta dedicated her life to the 4-H program in three states and served as a club leader for 57 years. She was honored as an outstanding leader at the county, regional and state levels. She was the organization leader for the Lucky Leaf 4-H and Cloverbuds Club in Clarke County. She saw many of her 4-Hers win national awards and honors.
Johnetta retired after working 44 years for the Fauquier Public Library as circulation clerk at the Marshall branch. She operated the bookmobile for years and then switched to Books by Mail. She visited preschools and conducted story hours as Mother Goose.
She is survived by her husband, William Kenneth Pruitt, of 59 years, a son, James, and a daughter, Judy. She is also survived by a sister, Bonnie Chaney, as well as much loved niece, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A son, William Woodrow Pruitt, and a brother, Martin Stiles, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarke County 4-H Volunteer Leaders’ Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 165, White Post, VA 22663 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
