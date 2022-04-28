Johnnie Rebecca White Johnnie Rebecca White, 62, of Capon Bridge, WV, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, April 25, 2022 at her home.
Johnnie was born in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Eva M. Lee & James C. Newhouse and Robert R. Myers. She was the granddaughter of the late John and Edith Stonebreaker with whom she was raised. Johnnie was the widow of the late Frederick E. White, III.
Johnnie was a 2012 graduate of Potomac State College of WVU with a degree in Criminal Justice. She also worked in the automotive industry from 1984 until 2005 where she made many lifelong friends. Johnnie had many hobbies which include growing flowers both indoors and outdoors, reading, and spending quality time with her family. She also had a true love for music and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Johnnie was known to sing to her children often. She was also an avid animal lover, especially dogs.
Johnnie is survived by her 3 children: Katie VanMeter (Jared), Frederick E. White, IV (Ashley), and Lyndsie Stouffer (William). Her grandchildren: Leandra Kretzer (whom she raised), Kyleigh Dow, Ellie VanMeter, Monica Kretzer, and Summer Stouffer. She also leaves behind 2 great-grandchildren. Johnnie is also survived by her siblings: Jesse James Newhouse (Katana), Alton Wolfe, Jr. (Vicky), and Andrea Laird (Keith)…along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Capon Chapel Cemetery in Capon Bridge, WV. A time of food and fellowship will follow the after graveside at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 5-7 PM.
Kindly omit floral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspring in Johnnie’s honor would be greatly appreciated. Wellspring is a med-spa for cancer patients through Valley Health Systems.www.valleyhealthlink.com/
our-services/cancer-care/wellspring/
To view Johnnie’s tribute wall, please visitwww.giffinfuneralhome.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.