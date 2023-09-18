Johnny Raye "Biscuit" Van Ness
Johnny Raye "Biscuit" Van Ness, 61 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023.
Johnny was born in 1962 in Alexandria, VA the son of Mildred Lee Van Ness and the late Clovis Earl Van Ness. He was a graduate of Broad Run High School in Ashburn, VA. Johnny worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator. He was of the Baptist faith. Johnny had a love for many things, but he especially loved his family.
He is survived by his mother, daughters, Jaime Smith (Eric), Stephanie Bryzinski (Mike), Lindsey Williams (Kyle); son, Michael Crowder (Kristina); numerous grandchildren; sister, Debbie Scott (Dean); brothers, Clovis Van Ness (Lynn), Dean Van Ness (Andrea), Gary Van Ness (Mindy) and Richard “Richie” Van Ness (Stephanie).
Johnny is preceded in death by his father and sister, Della Van Ness.
A Visitation will be held Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Ben Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Johnny to CCAP Winchester/Frederick County, 112 South Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601(ccapwinchester.org).
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfunerlhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.