Johnson Edward Himelright “Jay” “Gator”
Johnson Edward “Jay” “Gator” Himelright, 40, of White Post, Virginia, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Winchester, Virginia.
Jay was born December 15, 1982, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Mary and William Himelright. He was a former pipe foreman for Judy's Excavating. More than anything, Jay loved his family. Jay would give you what he had even if he needed it and if he didn't have it, he would find a way to get it just to give it to you. If you were friends with Jay, you were considered family. In Jay's younger years, he loved raccoon, deer, and squirrel hunting, fishing, roller skating, dancing, and playing baseball with his older brother. Jay had a way with words that would make you wonder if he was serious or pulling your leg. Even in his last days he still had his family laughing with his jokes. He will be missed by many.
Surviving with his parents is his son, Johnson "JayJay"; daughters, Avery, Melody, McKenna, Halie, and Haven; brother, Michael Grady; sister, Lisa Viands; brother, William Baker; sister, Samantha Smith; grandfather, Ray J. Himelright; grandmother, Patsy Himelright; his companion, Deborah Baker, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Lucky" Himelright,;grandfather, Forrest Grady, and grandmother, Mary Margaret Grady.
Following Jay's last wishes a Celebration of life will be held at Impact Christian Church in Stephens City on April 27 at 12pm with Pastor Joe Lewis officiating. Following will be a Graveside service where Jay's ashes will be laid to rest with his brother Lucky at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
