Jon T. Epperson
Jon Thomas Epperson, 67, of Gore, VA, died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home.
Jon was born on June 4, 1955, in Oneida, NY, the son of the late Austen S. and Florence Thomas Epperson. He owned and operated Epperson Construction in the Winchester/Frederick County areas and was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore, VA. Jon enjoyed playing cards, watching football, westerns, yard work and he was a great cook, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family & friends.
Jon married Tamara A. “Tammy” Wimett on October 3, 1987, in Sylvan Beach, NY.
Surviving with his wife of 35 years are four daughters: Corey Mullin (Neil) of Utica, NY; Patricia Epperson (Brandon Milhon) of Gore, VA; Christina Epperson (Parker Gregory) of Casselberry, FL; Laurel Patterson (Wade) of Inwood, WV; two sisters: Shelley Thomas (David) of Webster, NY; Debra Rafte of Rome, NY, and eight grandchildren: Cassidy, Eric, Kaeden, Lorela, Arabella, Bryson, Gavin & Simon.
A celebration of Jon’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Funkhouser. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday a hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
To view Jon’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
