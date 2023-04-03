Jonathan R. A. Phipps
Jonathan R. A. Phipps, 21, of Winchester, VA passed away unexpectedly on March 27th, 2021.
Jon was born in Winchester on March 29th, 2001. After graduating from Millbrook High School in 2019, Jon served in the U.S. Navy & most recently worked at Davenport Insulation.
Growing up, Jon loved playing roller hockey and baseball and was an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates. He also loved to be outdoors fishing and spending time with friends around bonfires. His family and friends will miss his wild antics and sense of humor beyond measure.
Jon is survived by his parents, Jack and Lisa Phipps, of Winchester, his sisters, Megan Phipps of Berryville, VA and Katherine Phipps of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Heidi Phipps of Kennerdell, PA along with aunts, uncles, and cousins, all in Pennsylvania.
Preceding Jon in death were his paternal grandfather, Robert F. Phipps, and his maternal grandparents, John C. & Patricia E. (Patterson) Planker and most recently, his brother, Christopher Phipps.
Visitation will be at Jones Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester on Tuesday, April 4th from 6pm – 8 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester on Wednesday, April 5th at 1:00pm.
