Jonnie Dyer Foltz Sr.
Jonnie Dyer Foltz Sr., 86, of Cross Junction, died peacefully surrounded by his wife Venette and granddaughter April Dowell on the evening of July 19, 2022.
Jonnie was born May 30, 1936, in Harrisonburg, the son of Owen T. Foltz and Mary Alt Foltz.
He served our country in the Army Reserves, the National Guard, and the US Navy. He was an operating room technician and later became an LPN.
In his spare time, he loved playing music and singing with his children. He was also an avid gardener. In his final days at home, he was surrounded and supported by all his children, grandchildren, and his beloved friends and neighbors. He will be greatly missed but his music will live on.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Katherine May, Rebecca Fletcher and her husband Randy, Brenda Johnston and her husband Alan, Winnie Constantino, Dwain R. Foltz and his wife Maria; nineteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and three great- great grandchildren; a sister, Lieutenant Colonel Mary J. Foltz.
His parents and his brothers, Owen Foltz Jr. and Jimmy D. Foltz, and a son, Jonnie Foltz Jr., preceded him in death.
A Celebration of his Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
