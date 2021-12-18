JORDAN GARRETT UPPERMAN, 27 of Round Hill, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Born Tuesday, December 28, 1993 in Leesburg, Virginia
He was a graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College; where he studied to become an electrician. He proudly completed his journeyman's license and was employed by Purcellville Electric.
Jordan leaves his family to cherish his memory including his parents, James Upperman (Nicole) & Kathleen Trumbo Young; his three sons, Bentley, Holdyn, and Jaxson Upperman, his older brothers, Jonathan Sayer of Round Hill, and Joshua and wife Kristie of Stafford, VA; His dear sisters, Madison and Emilie Upperman of Boyce, VA; his maternal grandmother, Ruth Trumbo of Winchester, VA; His nephew and niece, Carson and Blair of Stafford, VA; as well as many cousins, family and friends.
Jordan was very close with his parents. He considered his father his best friend and his mother as his loving, guiding light. Though he touched many lives, the lives most important to him were his children. Jordan's greatest joy was spending time with his sons, cheering for the Redskins and Caps, hunting and fishing. He is remembered fondly through the words of his little sisters: "Jordan was always smiling. Everytime we saw him, he had a smile. He always made sure to tell us how proud of us he was and told us he loved us often. He was our best friend."
A Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel located at 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175. Interment will be in Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help defray final expenses for Jordan. Additional donations can be made to contribute to a trust for his beloved children.
During this most difficult time, it's encouraged to share special memories of Jordan that the family can cherish for years to come. Memories can be shared and condolences may be made to the family online at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
