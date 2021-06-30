José Del Carmen BLANCO-Quiroz, age 92, passed away peacefully June 23, 2021 at home in Winchester, Frederick County, Virginia. A funeral mass was held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA. Interment was after the mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1120 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA. 22601. He was born December 24, 1928 at Gambita, Santander del Sur, Colombia to Milciades Blanco and Maria Francisca del Carmen Quiroz. He married his wife of almost 70 years Maria Nelly IZQUIERDO-Bautista de Blanco on July 25, 1951.
José Blanco ran a successful automobile repair business in Bogotá, Colombia for many years before immigrating to the United States to be closer to his many grandchildren. His passion was soccer. He sponsored minor league soccer teams near his home in Bogota.
José Blanco is survived by his wife, Maria Nelly, his son Oswaldo José BLANCO-Izquierdo and his wife Marina FONSECA-Torres; five daughters Luz Nelly (BLANCO-Izquierdo) Haggerty and her husband Christopher "Chris" Lee Haggerty, Maria Darly (BLANCO-Izquierdo) Jackson and her husband Randall "Randy" James Jackson, Ruby Floralia (BLANCO-Izquierdo) Harrison and her husband Calvin Roy Harrison, Ligia Mercedes (BLANCO-Izquierdo) Schneider and her husband Wayne Schneider, Irma Rocio BLANCO-Izquierdo and her friend Martha Moreno. He has eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
