Jose L. Villalba

Jose Luis Villalba, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Jose fought an incredibly brave battle with Covid-19 in early January and was able to come home and share some amazing moments with his family in his final two weeks. His faith and sense of humor continued to radiate until the last moments.
Mr. Villalba was born June 21, 1944 in La Paz, Bolivia, son of the late Federico Villalba and Amalia Soliz. As a young man he played professional soccer in Bolivia on different teams. He was known in the league not only for his skills but for his humbleness and his kindness to other players and referees.
He worked for 13 years as a custodian for Clarke County Public Schools from 2004-2017. He always went the extra mile in his work and his love for those he crossed paths with. No one was a stranger to Jose.
He married Maria Eugenia Pinell de Villalba on January 18, 1969 in La Paz, Bolivia.
Surviving with his wife is daughter Gabriela Ross (Juan Carlos) and their children Jonathan, of Virginia Beach, VA and Jhocelyne, Alison and Eileen of PA, another daughter Claudia Young (Terry) of Winchester, VA and their daughter Sophia and son Kevin. Jose has one surviving son, Luis Marcelo Villalba (Madeleine) of Woodbridge, VA and their children, son Michael and daughter Nicole. Also surviving are three great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
