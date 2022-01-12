Jose Luis Torres-Reyes (CWO2, USMC, Retired), age 75, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, passed away October 29, 2021, at BridgePoint Hospital Capitol Hill after suffering injuries in a car accident on August 18, 2021.
Jose was born September 30, 1946, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and was the son of Jenaro Torres and Ana Aida Reyes. Jose served 18 years in the United States Marine Corps after serving 4 years in the United States Air Force. He received a Master's in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.
He was a gentle giant with a huge heart. His smile and warm personality won over anyone he talked to. He was active with the IDPA (International Defensive Pistol Association) community, the Eastern Panhandle Detachment #1143 Marine Corps League, and he held black belts in multiple forms of martial arts.
Jose is survived by his wife of 33 years, Laura Torres-Reyes (Colonel, USAF, Retired); Children: Reggie Mcglotten(Dina) and Eboni Green (Terrence); Siblings: Jenaro Torres (1stSgt, USMC, Retired), Phil Torres (Colonel, USMC, Retired), and Edith Ivette Torres; Grandchildren: Devin, Ryan, Terryn, Jordan and Asia, great grand-children, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:00am at Rosedale Funeral Home, 917 Cemetery Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404-304-263-4922. The celebration will have a virtual option. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to rosedalefuneral.com
During the service on January 17, 2022, live streaming will be on Rosedale Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Condolences can be sent to rosedalfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.