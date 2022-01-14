The Celebration of Life for Jose Torres-Reyes that was scheduled for January 17 at 10 am at Rosedale Funeral Home has been rescheduled due to upcoming weather. The date for services will now be on February 20 at 11 am at Rosedale Funeral Home.
