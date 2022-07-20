Joseph Albert “Joe” Carper
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Joseph Albert “Joe” Carper, 78, left the place he loved the most on this earth, his home in Middletown, Virginia, to move to his heavenly home.
Joe was born on December 14, 1943 in Middletown, Virginia to the late Norman Edgar and Montrue Virginia Orndorff Carper.
He was a self-employed builder and general contractor.
Joe served the town he loved in several capacities over the years: as a town council member, as zoning administrator, and as a member of the maintenance department. He was a proud member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years, joining after he graduated from James Wood High School in 1962. He was a member of Reliance UM Church and a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Judy Ratchford Carper; his daughters, Jeanette “Nettie” Schurtz, and her husband, Bernard, of Middletown, Julie Kerns, and Jolene “Josie” Madagan, and her husband, Hal, all of Winchester; nine grandchildren, Sara Lewis (Devon), Rachel Kindall (Cord), Andy Schurtz (Casey), Ben Schurtz (Rosa), Aaron Kerns (Kayla), Howie Madagan, Haden Madagan, Harrison Madagan, and Hartley Madagan; three great-grandchildren, Noah Schurtz, Grace Lewis, and Nathaniel Kindall; three sisters, Esther Cole, Rachel Seal, and Sharon Daily; and three brothers, Danny Carper, Randy Carper, and Denny Carper. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Carper and Johnny Carper.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P. O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645, or Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please read his complete obituary at https://direct
cremationservicesof
5346/Joseph-Carper/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.