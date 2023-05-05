Joseph Edward Callahan
Joseph Edward Callahan, a former U.S. Navy Captain and longtime resident of Boyce, Va., died Friday, March 18, 2022, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Born November 17, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa., Joe graduated from Wildwood Catholic in 1956. Originally a member of the class of 1960, he graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1961 with a degree in civil engineering. (He was fond of saying, “I managed to squeeze four years into five.”) He earned a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Tech, where he was an assistant professor of Naval Science. In the Navy, he made multiple deployments from Guam to Vietnam, when he commanded the U.S.S. Pitkin County LST-1082. He later served as commanding officer of the destroyer U.S.S. Barry DD 933. He was a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and an instructor at the Defense Systems Management School. Once when asked who was the better general, Ulysses S. Grant or Robert E. Lee, he responded, as great teachers often do, with a question, “Who won?” Ultimately, he served proudly in the Navy for 27 years.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Evans Callahan, and his parents Joseph and Kathleen Callahan. He is survived by three brothers: Francis, William, and Kevin Callahan.
Please consider donating to some of Joe’s favorite causes: Laurel Ridge Community College, Seton Hall University, Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, St. Bridget of Ireland Church, and the Free Medical Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Joe’s military decorations include two awards of the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, and the Navy Commendation Media with Combat “V.” He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at 11AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
