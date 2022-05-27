Joseph F. Higgs, Sr.
Joseph F. Higgs, Sr., 84, of Stephens City, VA, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Mr. Higgs was born November 5, 1937 in Winchester; the son of the late Joseph Clarence Higgs and Mary Overholtz Higgs. He was a 1956 graduate of John Handley High School. He retired from Simbeck Trucking.
He was a member of Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, and sang in the Church choir. He was also a member of Loyal Order of the Moose #1283, Middletown Ruritan, and Shawnee Ruritan. He served in leadership roles with Shenandoah Presbytery. He was a volunteer and past president of LIVE, Inc.
He married Geraldine M. Lee on August 30, 1959 in Winchester.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda Whitehead and husband Jim of Knoxville, TN, Beth Steven of Stephens City, Mary Lock and husband John of Stephens City, Joe Higgs, Jr. and wife Kristi of Winchester, and Ginger Higgs of Stephens City; two sisters, Mary Anne Haymaker of Winchester and Nancy Baugher of Front Royal; eleven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. John Lock officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church, 446 Highland Ave., Winchester, VA 22601.
