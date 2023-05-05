Joseph Grow Joseph Grow, age 94, passed away hand in hand with loved ones on April 18, 2023, at his home in Berryville, VA.
Joe was born Sept. 28,1928, to Bessie L. and James H. Grow in Herndon, VA. He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Jo Taylor (Gregory) and Sue Corle (Skip), as well as one son, Fred Grow, and two daughters through marriage, numerous grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 50 years Margaret Grow, his parents, and one son, J.D. Grow. He was the last remaining sibling out of 10 children.
Joe entered the Navy shortly after finishing high school and always remained loyal to his country. He enjoyed traveling, trout fishing, sitting on his porch and watching the world go by. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Summit Point Baptist Church, Summit Point, WV, followed by internment at Goose Creek Friends Cemetery in Lincoln, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.