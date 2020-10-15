Joseph Howard "Joe" Racey, Sr., 83, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center.
Joe was born November 7, 1936 in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Raymond and Ola Racey. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1957 and continued on to receive a Bachelor in Chemistry from Shepherd University. He married Ann Dunlap Racey on November 29, 1997. He was a Chemical Plant Manager for Martin Marietta. Upon retirement, Joe moved back to Frederick County and enjoyed every aspect of his farm.
Along with his wife, Joe is survived by his children; Joseph Racey, Jr. (Jeanine) of Lynnwood, MI, Dianna Racey of Corunna, MI, Angela Sherwood of Kona, HI, Jonathan Racey of Winchester, and Elizabeth Packard (Michael) of Winchester, brother; John Racey of Inwood, WV, sisters; Ann Butler (Ben) and Jeanette Alexander, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his brothers; Raymond Racey, Jr., Frank Racey, Charles Racey, and Jack Racey, and his sisters; Hazel Mryick, Martha Wakeman, Mildred Georger, and Naomi Middleton.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
The family would like to thank Spring Arbor Assisted Living and Blue Ridge Hospice for the dedication and kindness they showed throughout Joe's time in their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
