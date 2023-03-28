Joseph Irvin Scruggs “Joe” “Joey” Joseph Irvin Scruggs, 67, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Joe was born in 1955 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Donald, Sr. and Ruth Scruggs. He retired from Rubbermaid in 2016 after working for 37 years in shipping and receiving. He truly enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. Joe was an avid Redskins fan who enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann, whom he married on April 26, 1972; daughters, Amanda Scruggs of Winchester, VA, Amber Scruggs of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Andrew Scruggs and Samuel Smoot; sister, Ella Childs (Harold) of Warsaw, VA, and brother Howard Scruggs of Winchester, VA.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Scruggs; sister, Loretta Henry and brother, Donald “Donnie” Scruggs, Jr.
All services for Joe will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joe to Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 N. Cameron St., Winchester, VA 22601.
