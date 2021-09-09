Joseph Kevin Nail, 49, of Winchester, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center. After many years of numerous health issues, he is now at peace with God.
He was born October 11, 1971 in Winchester, VA.
Joe was previously employed at American Systems Corp. As a youngster he attended Second Opequon Presbyterian Church.
Joe is survived by his mother, Sherleen Smoke Hall and his stepfather, Robert T. Hall (Daddy Bob) both of Winchester, VA; a brother, D. Craig Nail, Jr. of Capon Bridge, WV; his beloved nephews whom he helped raise, Dennis C. Nail, III of Winchester and Samuel A. Nail of Edinburg, VA; a nephew Joshua K. Nutter of Boulder, CO; a number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and a number of great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Rev. Dr. Benjamin Jenkins officiating.
Burial will be private in Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joseph K. Nail Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 3744, Winchester, VA 22604.
