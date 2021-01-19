Joseph Mannix
Joseph Mannix, 55, of Clear Brook, VA, died January 11, 2021.
Joseph was born January 20, 1965 in Carmel, NY; son of the late Joseph Peter and Elizabeth Ann Murphy Mannix. He was a mechanic at Berryville Graphics. Joseph was an avid fisherman, a Steelers fan, and a proud Eagle Scout.
Joseph is survived by his fiancée Pamela Moore of Inwood, WV; sisters, Suzanne Mannix (John Donovan) of Hume, VA and Laura Burke (James) of Murrayville, IL; brother, James Mannix (Charity) of Jacksonville, IL and his nephew, John Michael (Elizabeth) Mannix of Bushnell, IL. He was preceded in death by his sister Michele Mannix.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
