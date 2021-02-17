Joseph Manuel Doherty, beloved son, and only child of the late Kevin Patrick Doherty and Betty Jo Manuel (Doherty) was found deceased at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, with his beloved kitty, Mortisha, (Tish), by his side. He was 34 years old.
Joe was born at the old Winchester Memorial Hospital, in Winchester, Virginia on August 25, 1986. Joe was surrounded by love from the moment that he entered the world. He was named after his maternal grandfather, Joseph Lovell Manuel, which was an honor that they both loved.
If you ever met Joe, you would know he had an infectious smile, huge heart, and always gave the best bear hugs. Joe truly had twinkling Irish eyes. He loved life and we spoke many times about how we could make the world a better place. Joe was extremely bright, a voracious reader, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was an early talker and had a very distinct accent. At first introduction, most people guessed him to be British. He believed in social justice, integrity and honesty and made the world a better place every day of his life. Joe loved all animals and was especially empathetic for their well being. He had a tender soul.
Joe's early years were full of outside adventures at the family home on Gold's Hill Road. At age six he served as a Page for Queen Shenandoah in the 1994 Apple Blossom Festival. He took his duties very seriously, accompanying the Queen to her numerous social events, as well as riding in the Grand Feature Parade. That love for Apple Blossom never waned. He attended primary school at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary, and middle school at The Powhatan School. He expressed an interest in attending John Handley High School, which meant a move to the City of Winchester, but it was the right move for Joe. While at Handley, Joe made many dear friends. Most afternoons, you would find him with his "gang", hanging out in his basement family room. Many good times were shared there. Joe loved his mom's cooking, especially her tuna noodle casserole and sloppy joes, a favorite among the "gang", as well. We thank all his friends who added to his happiness. While at Handley, Joe had two special friends, who have been with him through good times and bad. Joe knew the value of these friendships, and never took them for granted. His non-biological 'brothers', Michael Jacobs and Daniel Wilberger are grieving along with Joe's family. We are forever grateful for their presence in his life, especially during those dark days after Joe's father tragically died due to a bicycle accident. He needed the love that they so willingly offered.
Joe was a proud James Madison University Duke, with an undergraduate degree in Philosophy, which is probably why he enjoyed banter, dialogue, and debating life's mysteries. While at JMU, Joe was an active member of the Swing Dance Club, where he formed lifetime friendships. Joe also loved contra dancing and served for many years on the Board of Directors of Shepherdstown Music and Contra Dance. He continued that love for dance after moving to Asheville, North Carolina. He volunteered at the Carter Fold, in Hiltons, Virginia and a highlight for him there was sleeping in Johnny Cash's bed. He loved traveling, like his mother, especially to Austria, where his mother attended Salzburg College. He loved visiting her Austrian 'family', the Hirscher's, where he enjoyed skiing in the beautiful Austrian Alps. In skiing, as in his beloved contra dancing, Joe found happiness and connection, and enjoyed sharing his expertise with others.
Joe adored his father. They were best friends, and he never fully came to terms with the untimely loss of his "Pops." One of the most treasured times of year was the annual Doherty Beach Trip to Oak Island, North Carolina. It was sacred to him, as well as his Doherty cousins. During COVID-19, Joe had video calls with his family and regular chats with his cousins. He loved his paternal aunts and uncles and his many cousins and their large, loving, musical get togethers.
Paternal aunts and uncles are numerous, but he had a special bond with his Aunt Brigid (Biddy) Doherty, who was always there for Joe, especially for late night calls and comfort. In addition to Brigid, he is survived by Mimi and Richard Fox, Pat Doherty, Kate Doherty, Jack and Judy Doherty, Mick Doherty and Deb Chase, Dr. Theresa Doherty West and Mark West, Julia Doherty, Larry Doherty and cousins: Jed Fox, Kam Bruns, Lance Tuccio, Anthony Tuccio, John Iskander, Michael Iskander, Christopher Iskander, Kevin Doherty, Katie Ryan Doherty, Don West, Victor West, Ryan Andrews, Daniel Andrews, Matthew Andrews, and Daniel Doherty, who deeply mourn his passing with the solace of knowing he rests now with his beloved "Pops."
His paternal grandfather, John Timothy Doherty, preceded him in death. His beloved Grandma Ethel Doherty lives nearby in Winchester, Virginia, and was always active and enthusiastic about Joe's accomplishments. Over the years, they shared many serious discussions, ranging from politics to racial unity and equality.
Joe's maternal grandmother, Betty Blue McIlwee Manuel (Sugar Blue) and his maternal grandfather, Joseph Lovell Manuel also preceded him in death. Joe spent many happy hours at their farm in Gainesboro, or at their home in Winchester. They served as second parents to him, offering encouragement and support. He also spent precious time with his Great Grandmother, Margaret Fout McIlwee Smith, affectionately known as Grandma Lucy. Even during her darkest days, Joe could make her smile.
Joe was loved so very much by his smaller Manuel family. His Uncle Ronald Lovell Manuel (Fred), Aunt Patricia (Patti) Ruthann Manuel, and cousin, Maximillian (Max) Lovell Manuel deeply grieve his loss. Max was like a brother to Joe. They enjoyed being together and exploring at the farm, talking about life, music, sports, and of course Philosophy and Religion. In addition to family, Joe formed a special bond with Chadwick (Chad) Harvey Massey, his mother's partner. Nothing could fill the void of losing his dad, but Chad was there to talk with him about music, boxing, football, and many other topics.
Joe loved John Prine, playing his banjo, and folk music in general. Nothing made him happier than a big sing-along, with lots of loved ones beside him. He enjoyed baseball, and his love for the Washington Nationals was epic. He was euphoric seeing the Nationals win the World Series.
Joe never married, but he did dream of having a special love, and a family of his own. He left this world far too soon to fulfill those dreams.
Joe was a lifetime member of Gainesboro United Methodist Church, in Gainesboro, Virginia. He was mentored by his dear friend, and pastor, the late Reverend William R. Withers. They held a special bond.
Joe will be missed by so many. He was proud to be a Financial Service Representative at State Employees Credit Union, in Asheville, North Carolina. Joe loved working with people, and he was especially courteous to the elderly and helpful to those less fortunate, with no thought for praise or acknowledgement. He was born an "old soul".
Upon learning of Joe's passing, his friends and neighbors held an impromptu memorial service in his back yard, and another gathering is being planned this week, in Asheville. This gives his family great comfort, in knowing how much he was loved by so many.
A graveside funeral will be conducted at Sacred Heart Cemetery 115 E. Bond Street, in Winchester, Virginia, where Joe will be laid to rest next to his father. The Reverend C. Steven Melester will be conducting the service, which will be held on Saturday, February 20 at 3:30pm. Joe told his mother that when he passed, he wanted a big party with lots of music, stories, and dancing for his wake. This will happen once the pandemic is over. Joe was genuinely concerned about the health and safety of all and feared COVID-19. He would not want anyone's health to be jeopardized by this gathering.
Pall Bearers will be Michael Jacobs, Daniel Wilberger, Ronald Manuel, Maximillian Manuel, Christopher Iskander, and Daniel Doherty.
We cannot begin to understand this loss, but we thank all who are holding us in prayer during this horrific time.
In memory of Joe, memorial contributions may be made to The Carter Family Fold, PO Box 111, Hiltons, Virginia 24258. Joe also supported Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, North Carolina 28814.
