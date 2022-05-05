Joseph Martin Moore
Joseph Martin Moore, 94, of Winchester entered heaven on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hilltop Inspirit Senior Living.
He was born January 15, 1928, in Berryville, Va., the son Alva and Hazel Martin Moore. His brother Charlie Moore preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Marguerite Gore of Winchester, VA.
He married Alice Alger December 27, 1947 at the Berryville Baptist Church and they had 74 wonderful years together. She preceded him death on February 13, 2022. He attended Calvary Church of the Brethren.
He started driving a truck with his dad at 15 years old, hauling logs to Winchester from Berryville. He became an independent trucker in the logging industry until he retired from trucking at the age of 65. He worked at J.P. Darlington's Sawmill and the Sandy Pallet Company for the next few years to stay busy. He loved animals of all kinds, especially his beloved dogs, Oscar and Felix. He loved reading the newspapers from front to back every day and was always on top of current events. He also loved to drive and was always taking his wife on road trips.
He is survived by his 5 children, Garry Moore and his wife Ruth, Michael Moore and his wife Karen, Frank Moore and his wife Janet, Tammi Delawder and her husband Todd, and Judi Hepler and her husband David; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm at The Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Officiated by Pastor Jonathan Martino.
Friends and family will be received an hour prior to the service at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
