Joseph Melvin Carbaugh
Joseph Melvin Carbaugh, 65, of Stephens City, VA, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.
Mr. Carbaugh was born February 25, 1958, the eldest of four children born to Melvin Alfred and Helen Jane McInturff Carbaugh. He graduated from James Wood High School, class of 1977, and Shenandoah University, class of 1981. Mr. Carbaugh was employed with Frederick County Public Schools as a school bus driver for 13 years which he thoroughly enjoyed. His real love was working on the family farm. Nothing pleased Mr. Carbaugh more than being in the outdoors tending to the fields and caring for his animals. Joseph enjoyed golf, tennis, softball, playing and coaching the game, for many years. He would never turn down a good competitive game of croquet and carrom board game with family and friends. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church and attended Lebanon Lutheran Church.
Joseph is survived by his brother, Louis Carbaugh (Jackie); sisters, Helen Carbaugh Pyne (Michael) and Margaret Carbaugh Wolfrays (Kenneth) all of Stephens City; nephews, Daniel Carbaugh and Aaron Pyne; nieces, Tabitha Wolfrays King, Cristie Carbaugh Cuthrell, Emily Pyne Collins and Katherine Wolfrays; great nieces, Lorelei and Abby King and great-nephews, Miles Cuthrell, Trevor Cuthrell, Hunter King, and Grayson Michael Malone.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester at 1:00 with Rev. Dr. Randy Orndorff, cousin of the family, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Snapp, Daniel Carbaugh, Aaron Pyne, Kenneth Wolfrays, Steven Cuthrell and Clayton Carbaugh. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Pyne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, Advent Lutheran Church, 111 Sharon Drive, Winchester, VA 22602 or Lebanon Lutheran Church, 10120 Middle Road, Lebanon Church, VA 22641.
