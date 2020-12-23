Joseph Michael "Joe" Lingo, 81, of Strasburg, formerly of Winchester died Friday, December 18, 2020 in Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 30, 1939 in Frederick County the son of Joseph and Arnelda Stottlemeyer Lingo.
He was married to Elinoer 'Ellie" Walker Lingo for 62 years.
Joe was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church and Strasburg Presbyterian Church.
He was well-known for his beautiful yard. In his spare time he enjoyed NASCAR.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Danny Lingo and his wife, Rhonda of Winchester, and Denise Bridges and her husband, Jeff of Stephenson; grandchildren, Jason Heishman, Justin Heishman and his wife, Tiffany, Laura Bridges and Christopher Bridges; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Ellie; a brother, Donald 'Don" Lingo and his wife, Patricia; in-laws, Gene and Dorothy Walker, Louise Galvach, Jeanette and Jim Baccary, Robert and Ina Walker and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A service will be 11:00 am Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastors David Witt and David Howard.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket Bearers will be Justin Heishman, Jason Heishman, Laura Bridges, Mark Stivers, Willie Shoemaker, and Donnie Lingo. Honorary bearers will be Chauncey Seefeldt, Don Perry, Jim Baccary, and Ritchie Luety.
Friends will be received Sunday from 6-9:00 pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Opequon Presbyterian Church at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22603 or Strasburg Presbyterian Church at 325 S. Holiday St. Strasburg, VA 22657.
