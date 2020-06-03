On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Joseph Paul Pollock, loving family member and friend, passed away at the age of 69.
Joe was born on August 18, 1950 in Shirleysburg, PA to the late Paul and Ruth Love Pollock.
He graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD in 1968. He went on to study at Prince George’s Community College before beginning his career as a Computer Operations Supervisor at Western Union Telegraph Company. Joe retired from AT&T in 1999 and moved to Nashville where he pursued his passion for music by working for The Nashville Tennessean. Subsequently, he moved back to his home of 50 years, Winchester, VA. Aside from his enthusiasm for music, Joe loved his family, nurtured his friendships and upheld his beliefs. He was always a common denominator in his relationships.
Joe is survived by three sisters, Sharon Hiller, Myran Hajduk and Paula Gaerlan. He is also survived by nephews Doug Gaerlan and Chris Hajduk, a niece Anna Hajduk Bradford and his loving Goddaughter Leah Stafford Marabella.
Donations can be made in Joe’s loving memory to MusicLink Foundation, 1043 N. McKinley Road Arlington, VA 22205, https://www.musiclinkfoundation.org/.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin
