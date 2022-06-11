Joseph S. Reiff
Joseph S Reiff, 92, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, VA.
Joe was born May 24,1930, in Washington DC, to Mary Louise and Joseph S Reiff Jr. He graduated from Georgetown University and served in the US Air Force for four years, much of that time in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the US Government for 35 years at several agencies, mostly at the US Food and Drug Administration in Rockville, Maryland. He was an active member of, and held leadership roles in, his chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Joe was an avid railroad enthusiast, known to chase trains in his convertible with his CB radio to guide him, and prowl around railroad yards. He was active in several railroading organizations including the B&O Historical Society and the National Railroad Historical Society.
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean, and daughters Diane Mayer (Peter) and Linda. His son Thomas preceded him in death in 1983.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11:00am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, Virginia, with Rev. Bjorn Lundberg officiating. A reception will follow at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel Reception Center, across the street from the church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to: SVWC Fellowship Fund, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Dr., Winchester, VA 22603.
obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
