Joseph S. Stephens “Shane”
Joseph S. Stephens “Shane” went home to be with Jesus unexpectedly, at the age of 24, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Stephenson, VA.
Shane was born on September 26, 1998, to Luke and Fawn Stephens in Lansdowne, VA. He has two younger sisters, Abigail and Kylie Stephens.
Shane graduated from Loudoun Valley High School in 2016. He was taking online courses at Western Governors University and was six months shy of earning his bachelor’s degree of science in cloud computing and solutions.
Shane was everything anyone would ever want in a son. He once wrote a paper for a scholarship he applied for and won.
“Hardworking, honest, and responsible are words I hope to be associated with.” He will be remembered for those words and so many more. Shane was the definition of love to everyone from the day he was born. All the good things you would ever describe about a person he was, not just to his family, but all who ever met him.
Shane was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and coworker. He showed joy for many things in life apart from his family and friends. He loved food and let me tell you boy did he love food, so much I couldn’t even begin to list. He loved football, reading, the beach, music and spending time with his friends and family. He was so witty and smart. He had so many plans and goals at such a young age. He was perfect to everyone but no one more than his mother; the pride she radiated for him was unmeasurable and with great love there is great loss.
Shane is survived by his parents and two sisters; his grandmother, Tanya Schoch of Winchester, VA; grandparents, Al and Sharon Stephens of Lovettsville, VA; great-grandfather, Maynard Bright Sr. of Winchester; great-grandfather, Dale Kane and his wife Stacey Kane of Gainesville, VA; numerous aunts and uncles who loved him dearly; a slew of cousins with whom he was very close; countless friends; and his work family at Red Lobster.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Sondra Bright of Strasburg, VA; great-grandmother, Cathy Kane of Purcellville; great-grandparents, Harry and Ethel Stephens of Woodstock, VA; uncle, Maynard Bright Jr. of Strasburg; aunt, Michelle Trunfio of Woodstock, VA; uncle, Paul Keane of Strasburg, VA; and his cousin, Jordan Trunfio.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10am to 12pm with a service at 12pm all held at Hamilton Baptist Church, Hamilton, VA. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.