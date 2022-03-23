Joseph T. Dilello
Joseph T. Dilello, of Capon Bridge, WV passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Joe was born on April 9, 1929 in Silver Springs, NY, the son of Alex and Mary Broderick Dilello. He married Margaret M. Gonsalves on September 16, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Marge preceded Joe in death on June 26, 2015.
Joe served in the active US Army at the highest levels of the US Government for over 27 years retiring as Sgt Major. His career assignments included: Communications Analyst for The Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon for five years; Administrative Supervisor with the Adjutant General's Office, US Army Pacific Headquarters, Fort Shafter, Hawaii for five years; Assistant Counselor for Administration for the US Mission to the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) in Paris, France for five years; Personnel Officer for NATO in Brussels, Belgium for three years; Comptroller Sgt. Major, 8th Army Headquarters Seoul, Korea for one year; Sgt. Major of the Adjutant General's Office, Military District of Washington, Fort McNair, Washington D.C. for three years.
Following his military career, Joe worked for several automobile dealerships as Sales Associate, Sales Manager and General Manager.
Joe was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic in Romney, WV for several years where he served as Usher, Eucharistic Minister and was President of the Church Council for two years. Joe was a volunteer two days per week at the Vineyard Home for the handicap in Purgitsville, WV for over ten years. Joe was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester and Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by daughter Mary Dyer and husband Drew of Leesburg, VA; son Thomas A. Dilello of Charlottesville, VA; son Peter A. Dilello and wife Karen of High View, WV; son Michael A. Dilello of Fontana, CA; sister Katy Kwiecien of Perry, NY; five grandchildren: Eliza Dilello, Alex Dilello, Nick Dilello, Lauren Gibson and Andrew Dyer; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Fr. Stephen Vaccaro. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be privately held with military rights accorded by the United States Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester; VA 22601 or the Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers, PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545.
To view Joe’s tribute wall, please visitwww.giffinfuneralhome.com
