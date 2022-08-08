Joseph W. Richards
Joseph Winfield Richards, 61, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Joe was born January 19, 1961, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late James Dempsey Richards and Nettie Lucille Jenkins Richards.
He was a master plumber for Broy & Son Pump Service, Inc. in Berryville.
He married Janice Ella Helmick Richards on June 23, 1982, in Boyce, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Lee White (Kathy) and Brian Stephen White (Ann Marie) all of Winchester, VA; three grandsons, Brandon, Hunter and Andrew Joseph White; and a brother, Donald Lee Richards (Constance Diane) of Rippon, WV.
His brother, James J. Richards Jr., and a sister, Sue Ann Jenkins, preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
