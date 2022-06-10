Joseph William Alderman
Joseph William Alderman, 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away on June 4, 2022 after an arduous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Joe was born in August 1931 to Ovid A. and Ruth Alderman of Wooster, OH.
Joe was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children, Karen (Dan) Todd, Fritz (Carol Clark) Alderman, and Mark Alderman, his grandchildren, Ashley Alderman, Kevin and Ivy Todd, and step-grandchildren Julianna and Samantha Clark
Joe graduated in 1949 from Wooster High School. He was a Boy Scout and pitched for the school baseball team. Joe served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1955, where he attended weather school. He earned a B.A. in geology from the College of Wooster in 1961. Joe worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a geologist for 45 years and retired in 1996.
Joe met the love of his life, Barbara Frederick, playing bridge in college, a game they still enjoyed after 50+ years. They married in 1960. Joe and Barbara delighted in travel to the Caribbean and other foreign locales.
Joe was named Hero by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission in August 1966 for saving a young woman's life from drowning in Piketon, OH.
Flying was Joe’s passion. He racked up many hours in small private planes, towing banners over football games, and sharing ownership of planes with friends at the Winchester airport. He was also a flight instructor and most enjoyed teaching Barbara to fly a Piper Cub.
From days spent in his father’s basement darkroom, Joe developed a love of photography and became a skilled and accomplished. Nature photography was his favorite. He produced several pieces for the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, VA. Many of his images were featured in shows at the Virginia State Arboretum at Blandy Farm and at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
His body has been accepted as an anatomical gift for study by the Virginia State Anatomical Program. Memorial service will be held at the chapel at The Village at Orchard Ridge at a later date. Gifts in his memory may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.
