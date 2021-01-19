Joseph William Brumback “Bill”
On January 14, 2021, Joseph William Brumback, “Bill” to friends and family, passed away peacefully at Hilltop Assisted Senior Living.
Bill was born to Daisy Hite Brumback and Charles Isaac Brumback on March 18, 1924. Bill served 3 years in the Navy during World War II, and soon after the war he traveled to Los Angeles, California to assist his sister, Mattie Lee Petrie, in the building of her home there.
While in Los Angeles, Bill married Leah Copp (from Winchester) in 1948 and together they built their own California home across the street from his sister, Mattie Lee Petrie, in Brentwood. Bill and Leah lived in California for 21 years.
During this time, Bill and Leah’s three children were born: Jebb (wife Debbie and children Madeline, Benjamin and Christopher), Stephen (Melissa and daughter Lily) and Lisa (Brent).
With a business partner, Bill created Brentwood Woodcraft, a successful small woodworking business in Los Angeles. Bill often told his children of visiting the homes of movie stars for whom he had met and worked with on their projects.
In 1969, the family moved to Winchester, Virginia and Bill worked in the family business of C.I. Brumback and Sons with his brothers and sister.
Bill and Leah lived in their Winchester home for the next 48 years. During that time, Leah taught painting classes as Westminster-Canterbury for 20 years and both were active members of First Presbyterian Church.
In 2019, Bill moved to Hilltop Senior Living after Leah passed in October 2017. The Brumback family sends a heartfelt thank you to all the caring staff of Hilltop Assisted Living, the caregivers of Fresenius Dialysis Center and especially to Nurse Dorothy Rettig of Hilltop.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Winchester VA.
Services will be conducted later in the year.
